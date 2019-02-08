Services
V H Bins & Son Mid-South Funeral Home
1265 Mississippi Blvd
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 946-2061
Wake
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E Church
538 Dr. MLK Jr. Ave
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E Church
538 Dr. MLK Jr. Ave., TN
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
4000 Forest Hill Irene Road
Memphis, TN
Haywood F. Nichols Jr. Obituary
Haywood F. Nichols, Jr.

Memphis, TN

Sunrise July 4,1932 Sunset Feb 3, 2019 at age 86.

Born to Haywood F. Nichols Sr. and Lillian Nichols Lanier, he was raised in Memphis TN. He played Baseball for the Memphis Red Sox Negro League Team in the 1950s and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL. in 1973 where he lived and worked for 40 years. He was a retired supervisory investigator for the EEOC and an Equal Rights Officer for F.E.M.A. Following his retirement, he returned to Memphis in March of 2013 where he lived with his daughter Lisa Tolliver until his death on February 3rd, 2019.

He is survived by sisters Elizabeth Swift, Norma Cole Meadows, Laletha Nichols and his Brother Lavadius Nichols. Siblings who proceeded him in death are sister Marjorie Nichols Jones and brother Edwin Taylor.

He also leaves dedicated daughters Lisa Nichols Tolliver, Pamela Taylor, Gina Nichols and Nichole Nichols, son Gerald Ceasar and step-son Wayne Poller.

And many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E Church at 538 Dr. MLK Jr. Ave. on Monday February 11, 2019 with wake starting at 9 a.m. funeral starts at 11:00 a.m.

The care of Mr. Nichols has been entrusted to V.H. Bins and Sons Mid-South Funeral Home at 1265 Mississippi Blvd Memphis TN 38106.

Burial will be on Tuesday February 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. At West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road Memphis TN 38125.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
