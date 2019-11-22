Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hills East Funeral Home and Cemetery
2440 Whitten Rd
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Boatright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Boatright


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Boatright Obituary
Hazel Boatright

Knoxville - Hazel Wylerdean Boatright, age 97, was born on January 21, 1921 in Senatobia, Mississippi and passed away November 11, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. Wylerdean had been a member of Audubon Park Baptist Church.

Survivors include: Her brother Don Cox (Bea); her daughters Brenda Sallee (David) and Mary Lynn Holloway (Jerry); her son-in-law Roger Dacus; her grandchildren Doug Sallee (Kara) and Chris Holloway (Cindy); her honorary daughter Shelia Abbott (Steve)

Friends and family will gather for graveside services at Forest Hills East Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2440 Whitten Rd, Memphis, TN on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -