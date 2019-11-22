|
|
Hazel Boatright
Knoxville - Hazel Wylerdean Boatright, age 97, was born on January 21, 1921 in Senatobia, Mississippi and passed away November 11, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. Wylerdean had been a member of Audubon Park Baptist Church.
Survivors include: Her brother Don Cox (Bea); her daughters Brenda Sallee (David) and Mary Lynn Holloway (Jerry); her son-in-law Roger Dacus; her grandchildren Doug Sallee (Kara) and Chris Holloway (Cindy); her honorary daughter Shelia Abbott (Steve)
Friends and family will gather for graveside services at Forest Hills East Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2440 Whitten Rd, Memphis, TN on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019