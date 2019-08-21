Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter MB Church
1410 Pillow St
Memphis, TN
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter MB Church
1410 Pillow St
Memphis, TN
Hazel Crawford Gentry

Hazel Crawford Gentry Obituary
Hazel Crawford Gentry

Memphis - Hazel Crawford Gentry, 90, of Memphis died peacefully on August 15, 2019 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, Collierville, TN. She retired as a nurse from Regional One Medical Center and The Kings Daughters and Sons Home.

Mrs. Gentry is survived by daughters, Cynthia Gentry and Patsy Gentry-Owens; granddaughter Amber Owens; sister Bernice Tate of San Diego, CA and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Aaron and Odessa Crawford; son, Rev. James Gentry, Jr.; and sister, Clemon Crawford.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10am — 10:55 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am at St. Peter MB Church, 1410 Pillow St, Memphis, TN 38106. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery Midtown. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made St Peter MB Church Scholarship Fund or Mid South Food Bank. RS Lewis & Sons, 2944 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis TN 38111.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019
