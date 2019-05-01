|
|
|
H.D. (Dee) Crossnine
Memphis - H.D. (Dee) Crossnine 89, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 29,2019. He served with the City of Memphis Fire Department from 1958-1994; and as Fire Marshal from 1980-1994.
Funeral service will be held Thursday at 1:30 pm in the chapel of Canale Funeral Directors. (2700 Union Ave. Extended)
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Collierville Animal Shelter or the Memphis Fire Department Museum.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 1, 2019
Read More