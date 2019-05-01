Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for H.d. Crossnine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H.d. (Dee) Crossnine

Obituary Flowers

H.d. (Dee) Crossnine Obituary
H.D. (Dee) Crossnine

Memphis - H.D. (Dee) Crossnine 89, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 29,2019. He served with the City of Memphis Fire Department from 1958-1994; and as Fire Marshal from 1980-1994.

Funeral service will be held Thursday at 1:30 pm in the chapel of Canale Funeral Directors. (2700 Union Ave. Extended)

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Collierville Animal Shelter or the Memphis Fire Department Museum.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.