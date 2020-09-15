Heather Hiers



Slidell, LA - Heather Hiers, 39, died September 7, 2020. Heather leaves behind four children: Joshua Jacobs II, William Jacobs, Sally Scales, and Gunner Carbon. She is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Brian Taylor; Ron (Carla) Hiers; siblings, Paris (Kevin) Hardee; Tiffany (Drew) Robbins; Blaize (Chase) Millien; Blake Taylor; and Sonnie Hill. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, William "Rudy" and Ruby Hiers; and grandmother Linda Howard. She will be in our hearts until we meet again. A Memorial Service will be held on September 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., at Victory Harvest Church, Baton Rouge, La.









