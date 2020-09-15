1/
Heather Hiers
Heather Hiers

Slidell, LA - Heather Hiers, 39, died September 7, 2020. Heather leaves behind four children: Joshua Jacobs II, William Jacobs, Sally Scales, and Gunner Carbon. She is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Brian Taylor; Ron (Carla) Hiers; siblings, Paris (Kevin) Hardee; Tiffany (Drew) Robbins; Blaize (Chase) Millien; Blake Taylor; and Sonnie Hill. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, William "Rudy" and Ruby Hiers; and grandmother Linda Howard. She will be in our hearts until we meet again. A Memorial Service will be held on September 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., at Victory Harvest Church, Baton Rouge, La.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Thank You.
