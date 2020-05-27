Heather R. White
Heather R. White

Heather R. White 35 passed away Saturday May 23, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, May 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Triumphant In Christ 128 S. Parkway E. Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m. at New Park Memorial Gardens.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Triumphant In Christ
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
New Park Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Snow Funeral Home - Memphis
1382 FLORIDA ST
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 946-9726
