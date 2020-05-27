Heather R. White
Heather R. White 35 passed away Saturday May 23, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, May 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Triumphant In Christ 128 S. Parkway E. Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m. at New Park Memorial Gardens.
Heather R. White 35 passed away Saturday May 23, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, May 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Triumphant In Christ 128 S. Parkway E. Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m. at New Park Memorial Gardens.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.