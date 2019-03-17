Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
St Columba Episcopal Retreat
4577 Billy Maher Rd
Bartlett, TN
Helen Allen Gintz died in her home February 21, 2019. Her husband Adam, son Trip, his wife Gretchen, son John, four grandchildren, 3 cats and a dog were there to express their love and say good-by.

A casual dress memorial service will be held Sunday, March 24, 2 PM at St Columba Episcopal Retreat, 4577 Billy Maher Rd, in Bartlett.

Helen requested that a donation to , St Jude, or Memphis Union Mission be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 17, 2019
