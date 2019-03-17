|
Helen Allen Gintz
Memphis, TN
Helen Allen Gintz died in her home February 21, 2019. Her husband Adam, son Trip, his wife Gretchen, son John, four grandchildren, 3 cats and a dog were there to express their love and say good-by.
A casual dress memorial service will be held Sunday, March 24, 2 PM at St Columba Episcopal Retreat, 4577 Billy Maher Rd, in Bartlett.
Helen requested that a donation to , St Jude, or Memphis Union Mission be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 17, 2019