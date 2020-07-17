Helen Bunn Teas



On July 15, 2020, Eva Helen Bunn Teas went to be with the Lord after a long illness. She was born in the unincorporated community of Stumpy Lane in Gibson County, Tennessee on July 26, 1928. She was raised in the towns of Miston, RoEllen and Trimble in west Tennessee. Helen graduated from Trimble High School in 1947 and then moved to Memphis where she met her future husband, Bill Teas.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Steve Teas and her parents, Florence Roberts Bunn and Thomas Jefferson Bunn.



Also, her siblings: William and Jane Ragan Bunn, Edward and Virginia Cole Bunn, Elizabeth Bunn Roney, Mary Maude Bunn, Robert Thomas Bunn and Mabel Bunn.



Helen leaves her children: Steve and Debbie Teas, Marcia Teas-Hicks and John Hicks, Jeffrey and Joy Teas, Richard Teas and Shirley Teas-Oliver. Grandchildren: Sean, Shannon, Tui, Elizabeth, Ashley, Daniel, Nia, Kristian, Sierra and Alana.



Great-grandchildren: Ashton, Farris, Elena, Aidan, Autumn, Jaley, Erin, Malory, Julian, Jace, Rileigh, Leo and Judah.



"Adopted" grandchildren: Deanna, Richard, Garrett, Leanna, Gracie, Tyler, Alana, Rook, Mallory, and Skylar. She also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews and friends.



Helen was a member of Highland Heights Baptist Church, Richland Baptist, Ellendale Baptist and First Baptist Church of Lakeland. She loved music and dancing. She sold World Book Encyclopedias and Mary Kay cosmetics. She was a prayer warrior and she loved the Lord.



Her smile really did light up the room and to hear her wonderful laugh was a delight. We love her so much and will miss her beyond measure.



Visitation: Monday, July 20 from 5-7 pm Forrest Hill East



Service: Tuesday, July 21, 10 am at Forrest Hill East Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Rd, Memphis



Interment following service at Memphis National Cemetery, 3568 Townes Ave, Memphis.









