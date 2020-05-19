Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Carr



age 60 -May 9, 2020 Employed by Maritan Inc, Graduate of Melrose High School .Visitation ,Thursday May 21, 2020 11am until time o f funeral 12 noon R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Mother of Collis Moore , Andrea Carr, Antonio Carr, Constance Hardrick, . She leaves One Brother , Two sisters, four grandchildren , host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264









