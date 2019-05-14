Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church - Coldwater
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Savage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Faye Woolfolk Savage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Faye Woolfolk Savage Obituary
Helen Faye Woolfolk Savage

Nesbit - Helen Faye Woolfolk Savage, 77, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her home in Nesbit. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church - Coldwater, where she was a member. Funeral services were 3 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church - Coldwater, with interment in Magnolia Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Heyward Savage of Nesbit; sons, Jeff Savage (Cindy) of Coldwater, Craig Savage of Horn Lake; grandchildren, Erin Savage, Cooper Savage, Jacob Savage, Addie Savage; sisters, Janette Woolfolk Jackson (Harvey), Linda Woolfolk White (John), Sherry Woolfolk Crawford (Bill); Debbie Woolfolk McClain (Phil); brother, David F. Woolfolk; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.J. and Lura Riley Woolfolk; brother, Alvin Woolfolk; and sister, Marion Woolfolk Neal.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.