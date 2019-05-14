|
Helen Faye Woolfolk Savage
Nesbit - Helen Faye Woolfolk Savage, 77, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her home in Nesbit. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church - Coldwater, where she was a member. Funeral services were 3 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church - Coldwater, with interment in Magnolia Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Heyward Savage of Nesbit; sons, Jeff Savage (Cindy) of Coldwater, Craig Savage of Horn Lake; grandchildren, Erin Savage, Cooper Savage, Jacob Savage, Addie Savage; sisters, Janette Woolfolk Jackson (Harvey), Linda Woolfolk White (John), Sherry Woolfolk Crawford (Bill); Debbie Woolfolk McClain (Phil); brother, David F. Woolfolk; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.J. and Lura Riley Woolfolk; brother, Alvin Woolfolk; and sister, Marion Woolfolk Neal.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 14, 2019