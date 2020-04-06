|
|
Helen Herrernan Mariano
Memphis - Helen Heffernan Mariano died on April 3 of natural causes, (unrelated to the current pandemic), in Memphis, Tennessee. She was born November 21, 1933, the youngest of three children of John J. and Flora Heffernan, and grew up as part of a prominent Memphis Catholic family. She graduated from Saint Agnes Academy, and attended Maryville College. She married in 1954 and moved to Germantown in 1964. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, where she was a member of the Altar Society, Rosary Makers, and Merry Makers.
Helen in survived by her two sons, Larry (Angie) and Andy (Merry) Mariano, six grandchildren, Julia (Tyler) Robin, Jenna (Sean) Buonanno, Allie and Carolyn Mariano, Patrick and Jennifer Young and two great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret "Molly" Young, as well as her sister, Margaret Ann Campbell, and her brother, Jack Heffernan.
After raising her family, Helen went into the workforce, working for some Memphis institutions like the Gift & Art Shop, Balton Sign Co. and Habitat for Humanity. For many years, she worked for the Water Department at the City of Germantown, where she welcomed many new residents into the city.
Helen will be remembered by those who knew and loved her as a woman of deep faith, a devout Catholic and a loving mother and grandmother.
Due to recent limitations in regards to gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery. The service will be streamed live on the Memphis Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MemphisFuneral/.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Catholic Charities of West Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020