Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Helen Juanita Morgan Obituary
Helen Juanita Morgan

Bartlett - Helen Juanita Morgan, age 89, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She retired from Sears Crosstown. Helen was a member of Bartlett Hills Baptist Church.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Grady Morgan and her daughter, Cheryl.

She is survived by her children Carolyn Paddock (Paul) and Michael Morgan(Vicki), her grandchildren Kira Bozarth(Kelly), Laurel York (Buddy), Jason Morgan (Jill), Andrew Morgan (Jessica), her greatgrandchildren; Kasey, Kelsey, Dustin, Skyler, Samuel, Benjamin, Caleb, Evan, Asher, and Brynlee, and one great-great-granddaughter, Kaiya.

A visitation for Helen will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
