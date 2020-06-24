Helen Katherine "Kay" Fast



Helen Katherine "Kay" Fast, went to meet her Lord and Savior on June 18, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. She enjoyed knitting, reading, ancestry, flowers and spending time with family, especially her great-grandchildren. She was reunited with her husband Norman D. Fast who preceded her 10 years ago this week. She is survived by her children, Kathy, Dee, David and Dorothy; one sister and four brothers; numerous very much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday (June 25) from 11:00am until the service at 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church in Millington. Interment in West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.









