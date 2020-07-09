Helen Lucille Robbins Rogers (Lucy), 95, passed away at home with her family on Monday, July 6, 2020.



Lucy graduated from Fayette County High School in Somerville, Tennessee and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis. She was employed for 55 years at Memphis Children's Clinic, beginning there in its earliest days when it was Whitehaven Children's Clinic.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. Robbins and Abby Jane Perry Robbins, her brother, Bill Robbins, and her husband of 44 years, John Douglas Rogers. She leaves her children: John Douglas Rogers Jr. (Cindy), Robert Hudson Rogers (Claude), and Jane Rogers Pfitzenmaier (Erich); her grandchildren: Daniel Rogers (Autumn), Eric Rogers, Jonathan Rogers (Jennifer), Hunter Harlan (Britney), and Haley Harlan Cole (Brenton); her great grandchildren: Robert, John, and Micah.



She was a charter member of Graceland Baptist Church in Memphis - presently Gracewood Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, where she taught the Shining Lights Sunday School class for many years.



In lieu of flowers, Lucy has requested that any memorial donation go to Gracewood Baptist Church at 8551 Getwell Rd, Southaven, MS 38672.



The family has decided that, as a lifelong Registered Nurse, it would be her wish to protect her friends and loved ones by having a memorial service for family only. An electronic memorial video is being prepared. Anyone who wants access to that when it is ready, please send an email request to rogerslucy020@gmail.com.



The family gives their heartfelt thanks to the management and staff of Attendant Care Services and Methodist Alliance Hospice for providing much-needed comfort through this difficult time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store