Helen Marie Green
Helen Marie Green, 83, of Memphis, TN passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Ms. Green was preceded in death by her parents, Grover C. and Fannie E. Green; siblings: Grover Merle Green, Lucille Mann, Carlos Green, Herman Green, Iris Punch, and Lois Bradford; and niece, Dorothy Hollowell. She is survived by her sister, Mary Sawicki (James), and the many nieces and nephews she raised and helped raise.
Ms. Green always had a servant's heart and spent most of her life taking care of her family. In her free time she did enjoy collecting dolls and antiques.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 12-2 pm with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019