Helen Marie Green, 83, of Memphis, TN passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Ms. Green was preceded in death by her parents, Grover C. and Fannie E. Green; siblings: Grover Merle Green, Lucille Mann, Carlos Green, Herman Green, Iris Punch, and Lois Bradford; and niece, Dorothy Hollowell. She is survived by her sister, Mary Sawicki (James), and the many nieces and nephews she raised and helped raise.

Ms. Green always had a servant's heart and spent most of her life taking care of her family. In her free time she did enjoy collecting dolls and antiques.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 12-2 pm with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
