Helen Martha Glish Turner
Memphis - Helen Martha Glish Turner of Memphis, TN, passed away peacefully with family on October, 10, 2019, at the young age of 99 years. Her only child and daughter in law were there with her as she took the last breath of a life well lived.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1920. Helen is preceded in death by her father Rudolph Glish of Deutschlansberg, Austria, Martha Batke Glish of Viedergdowit, Schlesien, her husband of 31 years, Howard Duncan Turner, and her younger sister Anna Glish of Maple Shade, NJ.
She is survived by her son, Douglas Lee Turner (Patricia), two granddaughters, Kellie Turner Jones (Kevin), Kimberly Turner Koett (Kenneth), and two great grandsons, Turner (his grandfather and great grandparents' namesake) and Harrison (a true gift from God).
The graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019