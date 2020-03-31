|
|
Helen Rose James Lackey died on March 28, 2020, at The Arbor in Ridgeland, MS. She was 89.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Calhoun City Cemetery. Pryor Funeral Home of Calhoun City is in charge of arrangements.
She was born September 28, 1930, the daughter of Henry Isaac James, Sr. and Leola Rosamond James of Gore Springs. After graduating from Gore Springs High School, she earned a music degree from Delta State Teachers College. An avid tennis player, she taught tennis at Camp Kittiwake in the summers. She also played intramural basketball at Delta State.
She taught music at Bolton, Edwards, Biloxi, Gulfport, and Calhoun City public schools. She was church pianist for First Baptist Church in Calhoun City for many years, and she was involved with children's choir and adult choir. She also taught private piano lessons. She took great delight in knowing that many of her students use their talents in church music today. Later in life, she worked part-time at the Calhoun City Public Library, where she enjoyed seeing her friends and working with the students in the Summer Reading Program. At home, she enjoyed working in her yard.
She married the love of her life, Henry Lafayette Lackey of Calhoun City, on September 14, 1958.
She is survived by her son, James Kevin Lackey of Ridgeland, MS, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Henry Isaac James, Jr. and Jimmie Leon James; and one sister, Charlotte Naomi James.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to First Baptist Church Calhoun City, the Calhoun City Public Library, or the .
Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020