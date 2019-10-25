|
|
Helen Ruth Kinney Lamberth
Memphis - Helen Ruth Kinney Lamberth passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 73. Helen was a native of Memphis, TN, where she graduated from Immaculate Conception High School. Helen was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA for 26 years until retiring with her husband James "Jim" Lamberth to Iuka, MS. Helen was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Helen enjoyed cooking, entertaining, spending time with her family and friends, and watching her grandchildren grow. She loved spending time with her pets and relaxing with friends on the back patio at the beloved lake house. Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jim Lamberth and brother, Paul Kinney. She is survived by her sons Chris Lamberth and spouse Kristine, and Jason Lamberth and spouse Jill, grandchildren Morgan, Riley, Abbie, Jude, and Max Lamberth, great grandchild Keaton Lamberth, and brothers Don and John Kinney. Visitation will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5688 Poplar Ave, Memphis TN on Tuesday, October 29, from 10:00 A.M-11:30 A.M. followed by religious service and burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019