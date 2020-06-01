Helen Shinault Stanfill GlasscockMemphis - Helen Florence Shinault Stanfill Glasscock passed away on May 30, 2020, at the age of 99. She had lived in Memphis for 80 years. She was born on November 6, 1920, in Whiteville, Tennessee. She was predeceased by her 4 brothers and 4 sisters. She graduated from Whiteville High School and soon after moved to Memphis. She is survived by her son Barry Wesley Stanfill of San Francisco, daughter-in-law Jean Stanfill of Lakeland, granddaughter Susan Stanfill of Columbus, Georgia, grandson Dr. John Gregory Stanfill (Dr. Ansley Grimes Stanfill), great grandchildren Lily Shannon and Dylan Shannon of Arlington and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Bert Glasscock Sr., and by her son Dr.Gregory Waddell Stanfill. Graveside services will be conducted at Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday, June 4, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association Tennessee Chapter, P. O. Box 40244, Nashville, TN 37204