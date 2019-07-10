Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church
Helen T. Harris

Helen T. Harris Obituary
Helen T. Harris

Memphis - Helen T. Harris, age 91, passed away on June 28, 2019. Mrs. Harris was a retired schoolteacher for the Memphis City Schools system, where she served for 38 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Harris, daughter, Gwen Harris and son, Steve D. Harris and grandson, Daryl Taylor. She is survived by her beloved daughter Gayle (Melvin) Taylor of Baltimore, MD; one sister, Annetta Dangerfield of Philadelphia, PA; seven grandchildren: Gerald (Tracy) Taylor of Washington, D.C., Melanie Taylor of Baltimore, MD, Jay (LaTarsha) Mitchell, Stacey (Bryant) Nickens, Kellen (Meayna) Harris and Alex and Alisa Burton; 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandson, Dax.

The visitation will take place Thursday, July 11 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at R. S. Lewis Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove Road. The funeral will be held Friday, July 12 at Noon at Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church with a burial to follow at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 10, 2019
