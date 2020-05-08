Helen Williamson



It is on Mother's Day that we sadly announce the death of our wonderful mom, grandma and great grandma, Helen Williamson (86, but 29 at heart). Helen died in her sleep on February 16, 2020, joining her beloved husband, Bob, in Heaven.



Helen is survived by a family she adored: children Matt, Becky, Shely and Hallie; son-in-law Hugh; grandchildren Joseph, Jeremy and Jaclyn; great grandsons Robert James (R.J.) and William Ryan (Junior); Hugh's grandmother Frances; many cousins and two granddogs. Helen leaves behind a vast collection of friends, each of whom she loved dearly. Recently, dementia affected Helen's cheerful outlook, but she still knew everyone even though she had little to say.



Helen was a scratch baker whose hobby contributed billions of delicious calories to the waistlines of her family and friends. Those lucky enough to enjoy her cherry angel food cake, cheesecake, sugared pecans, brownies, jam pastry or other treats were quick to wash and return the Tupperware or holiday tin, thus remaining on Helen's good list to ensure a future treat. Helen and Bob loved to craft, making seasonal decorations and floral arrangements. Mostly, Helen and Bob loved Christmas, expressing joy through their spectacular 15-foot Christmas tree.



Helen attended St Ann's Catholic Church in Bartlett, where she was a member of the Ladies' Guild for many years.



Our family thanks the wonderful, caring staffs at Ave Maria Adult Day Center, Methodist Alliance Home Hospice and her doctors. Helen preferred any donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Helen was buried beside Bob in Ohio. A local celebration of Helen's life will be held at a future date.









