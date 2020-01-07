|
|
Heloise Marshall McKee
Memphis - Heloise Marshall McKee, born November 30, 1922 in Montgomery, Alabama, died on January 4, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The youngest of six children, she was pre-deceased by her parents, Elizabeth Robinson Marshall and Frederick Haskell Marshall, four brothers, and a sister.
Her accomplishments were many, but her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, to whom she was devoted. Her wit, wisdom and faith sustained her, and nourished her large family and many friends of all ages throughout her life. She was married for forty-six years to Lewis Kavanaugh McKee, who died in 2010. She is survived by three children, Heloise Marshall McKee Evans (John), Lewis Kavanaugh McKee, Jr. (Leslie), and Marion Marshall McKee Humphreys (Hunter); seven grandchildren who knew her as Mamau - Sid Evans (Susan), Marshall Evans, Katie Williams (Taylor), Hunter Humphreys (Elizabeth), McKee Humphreys (Courtney), Heloise Mitchell (Taylor), and Laura Gamper (Richard); and fourteen great grandchildren.
The family is especially grateful for the love and care given by Vivian Traywick, Nellie Johnson Shaw (Bea), Phyllis Johnson, Joyce Spann, Tasha Donley, and Jameka Donley.
The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, in the Parish Hall at Church of the Holy Communion, followed by burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.
For those who wish to send a memorial, please consider Church of the Holy Communion, Truth Seekers Fellowship or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020