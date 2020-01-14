Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Helon Louise Klink


1935 - 2020
Helon Louise Klink Obituary
Helon Louise Klink

Benton - Mrs. Helon Louise Head Klink, 84, passed away on January 10, 2020 in Benton, Kentucky.

Helon Louise Klink was born October 29, 1935 in Germantown, Tennessee. She had 2 brothers, Clyde Head and Arthur Head whom along with her parents have preceded her in death.

She married Richard E. Klink, May 20, 1955 and had 4 children: Duane Klink of Memphis, TN, Charlene Knight of Benton, KY, Denise Trocio (deceased) of Memphis and Howard Klink of Memphis, TN.

In her lifetime she worked for Christ the King Lutheran Church, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Lutheran High School and Klink and Associates.

Helon moved to Kentucky in 2008 after the death of her husband and lived a very full life there with Mike and Charlene.

She loves her sons Duane and Howard of Memphis, daughter Charlene of Benton, and her sister Mary Martin also of Memphis. Helon is also survived by seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 15 from five o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Funeral services will also be at the funeral home on Thursday, January 16 beginning at ten o'clock in the morning. Burial with escorted procession will follow the funeral in Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery where Helon will be buried next to her late husband Richard E. Klink.

Memorials in Helon's name may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences, floral gifts and directions may be found by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
