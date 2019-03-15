Services
Hembree B. Brandon, age 82, died peacefully March 12, 2019, at Oktibbeha County Hospital, in Starkville, Miss. A native of New Albany, Miss., he was public relations manager for the state Highway Department's Northern District (1956-61) and editor of the Winona (Miss.) Times (1963-1973). For more than 45 years, he held various editorial positions with Farm Press Publications, Clarksdale, Miss., ending his career there as editorial director for the company's print, electronic, and online publications and communications. He received numerous awards for news, photojournalism, editorial, and column writing during the course of his career.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Floyd Brandon, Starkville; son, Stephen Alan Brandon and wife, Liz, of Jackson, Miss.; daughter, Lisa Carole McReynolds and husband, Bobby, of Starkville; brother, Ronald Brandon, and wife, Debbie, of Spartanburg, S.C.; brother, George Brandon, and wife, Mary, of Louisville, Colo.; sister, Jane Crispen and husband, Fred, of Panama City Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Kendall Wright and wife, Emily, of Nashville, Presley Anne Flowers, Audrey Brandon McReynolds, Samantha Erin McReynolds, and Sydney Elise McReynolds, all of Starkville; and great-grandaughter, Sloane Carolyn Wright, of Nashville

Memorials may be made to the Methodist Children's Homes, Batson Children's Hospital, both of Jackson, or any children's charity.

Announcements of informal celebrations of Hembree's life, to be held in Starkville and New Albany, will be provided later to family and friends.

You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2019
