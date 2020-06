Or Copy this URL to Share

Henree Morgan



Memphis - Henree Morgan, 72, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.



Visitation, Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Christian Funeral Services 3626 New Getwell Road Memphis, TN 38118 funeral following immediately at 11:00 a.m. Burial West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery June 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.









