Smyrna - Henry Arthur Millican, 78, died October 5, 2019 in Smyrna, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Edward and Adell Needham Millican; brother, William Millican; and sister, Polly Ann Gatlin, all of Drummonds, TN. He leaves his wife, Sue Nell Cox Millican, Smyrna; sons, Sidney Alan (fiance, Jill Daniels) Costner, Acworth, Georgia, and Zach (Rebecca) Millican, Traverse City, Michigan; daughters, Cara Leigh-Ann Costner and Cindy Joyner, Smyrne; laura (Tawon) Hollingsworth, Puyallup, Washington; granddaughters, Michelle and Kaitlin Costner, and Evelyn Millican; and grandosns, Jurien and Jackson Hollingsworth. He is a 1959 graduate of Millington Central High School after which he served a tour in the Army. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Monday, October 14, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 12, 2019