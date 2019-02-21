Services
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Greater Community Temple Church of God in Christ
924 N. Dunplap
Chelsea, TN
View Map
Henry Boykins III Obituary
Henry Boykins, III

Memphis, TN

Henry Boykins, III, age 71 passed away at Saint Fransis Hospital Memphis on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1947 in Memphis, TN to the late Henry Boykins Jr. and Pochahontas Ware Boykins. Henry is survived by his mother Pocahontas Ware Boykins, daughters, Tiffany Boykins Glover (Victor) and Shaleah Boykins Carson (Jaron) and a sister Mahilia Davis. His sister Phyllis Mobley preceded him in death. 5 grand children, Keiwana Glover, Victor J. Glover, Jr., Kennedy Glover, Kylie Carson and Kamia Carson and a host of close relatives and friends.

Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Greater Community Temple Church of God in Christ 924 N. Dunplap at Chelsea at 11:30 am with viewing from 10:30 am-11:30 am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019
