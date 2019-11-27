Services
St Andrews Episcopal Church
106 Walnut St
Collierville, TN 38017
Henry Clark Doan

Henry Clark Doan

Memphis - Henry Clark Doan, 90, of Memphis, TN died on November 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Henry Cannon Doan; daughter, Catherine Doan Bland; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 106 Walnut Street, Collierville, TN 38017; Be Free Revolution (The William Jeffrey Bland Scholarship), 783 Meadow Ridge, Collierville, TN 38017. For a full obituary please visit www.memorialparkonline.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2019
