Henry Daniel (Dan) Graddy



Bartlett - Mr. Henry Daniel (Dan) Graddy of Bartlett, Tennessee, departed this life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 68. He was born August 11, 1952, in Harrisburg, Arkansas, to H.T. and Catherine Graddy. He was preceded in death by his father, H. T. Graddy.



After graduating high school May 29, 1970, in Tyler, Texas, He served in the United States Army from 1972-1974, acting as a land surveyor in Europe. January 4, 1975, he married Nanette Thoni; they had two children, Heather Thoni Graddy and Danielle Kathleen Graddy. After graduating with an engineering degree from Memphis State University in 1980, he worked for Bechtel until he became a bridge engineer for the City of Memphis in 1983. He served the city for over a decade before joining ETI corporation. After retiring from ETI, he continued his engineering work in addition to pursuing his outdoor interests. October 2, 2010, he married Barbara Ellis at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis, TN.



He is survived by his wife Barbara Ellis Graddy of Bartlett; two daughters, Heather Thoni (Dan) Baker of Denver, Colorado, Danielle Kathleen (James Jr.) O'Connell of Bartlett, Tennessee; two grandsons, James Francis O'Connell III, Henry Tanner (H.T.) O'Connell; one step daughter, Jessica Butler (Andrew) of Bartlett, Tennessee; one step grandson, Luke Andrew Butler; his mother Catherine Burrow Graddy, Bartlett, TN; his sister, Elizabeth Ann (Karl) Graddy of Los Angeles, California; two nieces, Acacia Leah (Marissa) Graddy-Gamel of Philadelphia, PA, and Alexandra Elizabeth (Jonathan) Graddy-Reed of Pasadena California; and one great nephew, Asher James Graddy-Eyer.



A family graveside service was held Saturday, December 5th, at Farm Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to your local food banks. Arrangements were by Jackson's Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store