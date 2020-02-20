|
Henry Harrison Herron, Jr.
Harrison passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1938 in Bemis, TN to Dr. Henry Harrison Herron, Sr. and Lucille Duncan Herron (deceased). Survivors include wife Eleanor Morrison Herron and sons Hank (Barbara), Scott (Camille), and Phillip (Ashley), grandchildren Jordan, Hayden, Emma Grace, Harrison, John, Charlotte, David (Emma), Kristen (Billy), Erica, great grandbaby Jackson, brother Dr Bruce Herron (Judy), sister Susan Herron (Ben), sister-in-law Marilyn Farris (Charles), and many nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was predeceased by son John DeWitt Herron.
In honor of aiding others, he donated his body to the Genesis Foundation for Medical Research. A memorial service will be held at Hickory Withe Presbyterian Church, 2420 Donelson Rd, Hickory Withe, TN 38028 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 PM, with visitation at 1 PM.
Donations in Harrison's memory may be sent to Le Bonhear Children's Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020