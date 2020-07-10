Henry Judson Hasselle
Memphis - Henry Judson Hasselle died peacefully at Methodist University Hospital on July 4, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 74 years old.
Henry was born on July 10, 1945 in Memphis to his parents, Robert and Anne Hasselle. He was a dedicated husband and father and a proud Eagle Scout. He had a passion for social justice, the outdoors, and Tiger basketball. He was well known for his quick wit and contagious laugh.
Henry was a graduate of East High and Vanderbilt University. During college, he spent a year abroad at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, where he was a star basketball player. He made lifelong friends at Aberdeen and returned to Europe to visit them later in life.
After college, he worked as a counselor at the Dallas Salesmanship Club Boys' Camp. During his two and a half years there, he helped teach kids outdoor skills like canoeing, camping, and fishing as well as life skills like teamwork and leadership. He loved telling his family about his adventures canoeing with the kids down the Trinity River.
In 1971 he married his wife of 49 years, Christy Cobb Hasselle. They lived together in Memphis, where Henry worked for the Social Security administration for 31 years. He retired in 2005 and spent his retirement years enjoying time with his friends and family, caring for his mother Anne, tending to his garden, fishing, and volunteering as a tutor for elementary school children.
Henry is survived by his wife, Christy Hasselle, his children, Michael, John, and Amanda Hasselle, his daughters-in-law, Rachel and Melissa Hasselle, his siblings, Bob, Tom, and Wendlandt Hasselle, and his grandchildren, Lucy, Walker, Holden, and Milo Hasselle.
Henry will be buried at Forest Hill Cemetery on July 11, 2020. The burial will be accompanied by a small memorial ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
or Idlewild Presbyterian Church.