Henry M. Wadsworth Jr.83, was called home to his Heavenly Father on November 21st, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, November 27th for only the immediate family.Dr. Henry as he was called by his many patients was also known as "Little Doc" when he was growing up in Hernando, MS as the son of Dr. H. M. Wadsworth and Ruth Wadsworth. He graduated from Hernando High School in 1955; He graduated from Southwestern (now Rhodes College) in June 1958 with a BS Degree in Biology. While at Southwestern he was a member of Chi Beta Phi (Honorary Science Fraternity) and served as a lab assistant in the Biology labs. in July 1958 he entered Medical School at the University of Tennessee where he graduated in the top 3 of his class and was admitted to Alpha Omega Alpha, honorary medical scholastic fraternity. In October after graduation from Med School in September1961, he then served a year of Rotating lnternship at the old John Gaston Hospital that became the City of Memphis Hospital and then The Regional Medical Center. In October of 1952, Dr. Henry entered medical practice with his father. Since there was no hospital in DeSoto County at that time the Wadsworth Clinic was very similar to an Emergency Room. Dr. Henry and his father delivered babies in the clinic until 1972. He also made house calls and many times remarked that he would meet people in the office in the middle of the night and even make night house calls way out in the fields. Circumstances in our society would not allow this to happen today.Dr. Henry practiced for 14 years with his son Dr. William Wadsworth who now operates Wadsworth Clinic. Dr. Henry retired in January 2010 after 48 years. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Hernando for 40 years. He served as President and was honored to be a Paul Harris Fellow.Dr. Henry was a lifelong member of the Hernando United Methodist Church where one of the things he enjoyed most was singing in the Chancel Choir for many years. He served as Lay Leader for7 years and as Chairman of the Board of Stewards.Dr. Henry served in the United States Army Reserve Medical Corp and completed his service with an honorable discharge in 1968.He leaves behind his wife Myrtis that he loved and cherished until his dying day; a marriage truly made in Heaven and lasting 38 years. His 3 sons; Paul Allen Wadsworth (Debbie), Russell Scherf Wadsworth (Jeana) and Dr. William Wadsworth (Amy) and grandchildren my 2 sisters Dee Dee Bailey and Betty Peek.