Memphis - Henry O. "Sonny" Thomas, 78, passed away March 10, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Thomas was employed at Navistar International and a member of the United States Army. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jacqueline B. Thomas, three sons: Frederick, Martin and Markell, and four grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 3 to 7 pm with services on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am all at Bethlehem M.B.C. (918 Looney Avenue). Burial will follow on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at West Tennessee Veteran Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2020
