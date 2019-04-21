|
|
Henry Paul Sills
Memphis, TN
Henry Paul Sills, 87, of Memphis, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary S. Sills. He is survived by his sons, Dennis Sills (Debbie) and David Sills along with two grandchildren. Mr. Sills retired from the Navy and was a Past Master of the Germantown Masonic Lodge. Visitation is Thursday, April 25 from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019