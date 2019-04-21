Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Henry Paul Sills, 87, of Memphis, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary S. Sills. He is survived by his sons, Dennis Sills (Debbie) and David Sills along with two grandchildren. Mr. Sills retired from the Navy and was a Past Master of the Germantown Masonic Lodge. Visitation is Thursday, April 25 from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019
