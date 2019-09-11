|
Dr. Herbert A. Taylor, III
Memphis - Dr. Herbert A. Taylor, III., passed away suddenly at the age of 83 on September 6, 2019. He is now in his heavenly home.He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and by those whose lives he touched. He leaves behind his loving family, Herbert A. Taylor, IV (Christy), James (Tony) Taylor (Kristy), and four grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Grace, Mary Margaret, Matt and Amanda. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Diane Burns Taylor, his parents, Herbert A. Taylor, Jr. and Rex Taylor, and his sister Barbara Conner. He also leaves behind many life-long friends and golfing buddies from Whitehaven Country Club where he was a member for over 30 years. He was born in Chattanooga, TN in 1936 and later moved to Greensboro, NC, where he attended Greensboro High School and excelled in football and track.He graduated from Duke University and University of Tennessee Medical School.He completed his internship at City of Memphis Hospital in 1964 and his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1967.He was board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1969.He joined Mid-South OB-GYN in 1967 and practiced there for 51 years.He had a passion for medicine and was always striving to provide the best possible care for his patients. Dr.Taylor served in the United States Army Reserve Medical Corp from 1964 and completed his service with an honorable discharge in 1970. During his professional career he held many offices at Baptist Memorial Hospital including President of Medical Staff in 1983 and Chairman of the Credentials Committee from 1976 - 1992.He was also a member, Board of Trustees Baptist Memorial Hospital Health Care Systems, 1993-1996.He served as a Clinical Associate Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology University of Tennessee, College of Medicine. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and Christ United Methodist Church.He was also an avid supporter of his Duke Blue Devils and the Memphis Tigers.In his free time he loved the challenge of playing golf.He was always trying to improve his game by playing and practicing, even up to the last week of his life. He left a lasting legacy that will be remembered by his family, his friends, his patients, and his colleagues. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, at Christ United Methodist Church at 12:00 p.m.Visitation will commence two hours before the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Center or Christ United Methodist Church, William Bouknight Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 11, 2019