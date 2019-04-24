|
Herbert (Sonny) Greenberg
Trussville, AL
Sonny Greenberg died yesterday at the age of 89 in Trussville, Alabama.
Mr. Greenberg was born in Memphis where he graduated from Humes High School and was a veteran of the US Army.
He was a retired merchant who lived in Panama City Beach, FL the last 45 years.
A very loving and devoted family man who is preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul.
He is survived by his four children, Mark Greenberg of Trussville, Alabama, Andy Greenberg of Collierville, Tennessee, Janie Rayborn of Brandon, Mississippi, and LeAnne Perkins of Atlanta, Georgia: Two brothers, Alfred Greenberg of Memphis and Sidney Greenberg of Florence, Alabama, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Services and burial will be held at 1:00 pm today, April 24th Anshei Sphard Cemetery.
The family requests any donations be made to the contributor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019