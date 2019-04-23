|
|
Herman D Besharse
Southaven, MS
Herman D. Besharse, 89, passed away April 20, 2019, in Southaven, Mississippi. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until 1:00 pm, funeral service will follow. Interment will be in Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Besharse retired as an Air Traffic Controller and was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Mrs. Sue Besharse, and his parents Herman and Grace Besharse.
Survivors include his daughters; Deborah Green (Harold), and Cindy Besharse, three grandchildren; Donnie Green (Ashley), Jason Barr (Rachel), and Matthew Barr (Kayla), eight great-grandchildren, one sister; Pat Westbrook, three nieces, and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 23, 2019