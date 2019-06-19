|
|
Pastor Herman Lee Richardson
Memphis - Pastor Herman Lee Richardson, a well-loved family man, Christian leader, and a dedicated Logistics Employee for Swift Transportation departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was a faithful member and Associate Minister of New Salem M.B. Church (under the leadership of Pastor Frank E. Ray) He was preceded in death by his parents and nineteen siblings. He leaves to mourn his passing, two children, Napoleon Richardson (Marshal) and Timothy Roland Richardson (Carol); four siblings, Louis Hillard, Aaron Hill, Willie Mae Oliver, and Earnest Lee Baptiste, six grandchildren and a host of other relatives, Church members, and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. - 3320 Millbranch Rd., Memphis, TN 38116. Celebration Services will be Saturday, June 22 at 1:00 p.m. at New Salem M. B. Church 2237 S. Parkway E. Memphis, TN 38114. Interment will be at the Greenview Cemetery in Nesbitt, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 19, 2019