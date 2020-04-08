Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
Herman W. Strickland Jr.

Herman W. Strickland Jr. Obituary
Herman W. Strickland Jr. age 60 April 5, 2020. He was a Senior Vice President of Pinnacle Bank. He retired from First Tennessee Bank. He was a Deacon and Choir member of New Olivet MB Church. A graduate of University of Memphis and Arkansas State University.

Viewing Friday April 10,. 2020 4:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday April 11, 2020 12:00 p.m. at R.S Lewis and Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Road. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Beloved husband of Rhonda Strickland, father of Ashlee Lucas (Marlon), Aryn Strickland, Son of Herman Sr. and Maxcine Strickland, brother of Denise Stickland, Patrise Stone and Kenneth Strickland, nephew of Sue Jeffers and a host of relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the following: RISE Foundation, Midsouth Food Bank, Arrow Academy and Communities Unlimited.

R.S. Lewis and Sons 901-235-8169
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
