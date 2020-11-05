Dr. Herman William Henning, Jr.



Dr. Herman William Henning, Jr, 86, completed his earthly assignment on October 28, 2020 at Methodist Hospital surrounded by those who loved him. Dr. Henning, Jr. was born on January 13, 1934 in Memphis, TN to Dr. Herman W. Henning, Sr. and Mrs. Mattie Elizabeth Henning. Although he grew up in several southern cities, he was a 1951 graduate of Booker T. Washington high school where he played basketball and won honors. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Le Moyne College, Master's from University of Chicago and Doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University. Dr. Henning, Jr. taught every academic level from kindergarten to post graduate studies. As a high school and college student, he worked as a writer and photographer at the Tri-State Defender Newspaper. Dr. Henning, Jr. taught Journalism and was a dean at Howard University and also taught at the University of Pittsburgh. After completing his doctorate, Dr. Henning, Jr decided to pursue his childhood dream of going into diplomacy. In 1978, he became a career diplomat working in various jobs from Cultural Affairs Director to Attaché' in Morocco, The Cameroons, Benin, Zaire and Namibia. His activities in Africa and the United States won him numerous awards and recognitions for helping others advance their education and careers. His last recognition was being included in a documentary about DiKembe Mutombo, a professional athlete, whose education and career Dr. Henning, Jr shaped. After retirement from the State Department, Dr. Henning resided in Maryland before returning to Memphis.



Dr. Henning, Jr. is survived by his wife, Cynthia Currin Henning, his daughter, Dr. Maria Williams-Hawkins (Darryal), his son Loren E. Henning (Eric), his sisters, Yvonne Henning Parks and Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield (Ainsley), his grandchildren, Darryal Hawkins, Jr., Matteo Henning-Gerson, Eden Rose Henning-Gerson and great grandchildren Karmin Hawkins and Nathan Ortley. A host of family members and friends survive to cherish his memory.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Herman Henning, Sr., his brothers, Bishop C. Garnett Henning, Sr., Rev. J. P. Henning, and George Miller Henning, his sister, Zettie A. Henning, his brother-in-law- Rev. Walter Parks and his sister-in-law, Dr. Rita Claiborne Henning



The viewing is on November 6th, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at RS Lewis on Walnut Grove Rd. The funeral is at 11:00 a.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church at 767 Walker. Burial follows at New Park Cemetery. Services are entrusted to R.S. Lewis Funeral Home











