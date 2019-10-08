Services
Corinth, MS - Hermie Frances Watts, 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Mrs. Frances retired from First Tennessee Bank after 40 years of service. She was a dedicated member of Providence Presbyterian Church in Southaven. Mrs. Frances was also a life member of Ladies Auxiliary Post #684. Her favorite past times included gardening, crocheting. and cooking. She loved to entertain people and was a joy to be around. Mrs. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Claude Daniel Watts; her parents, Frank and Lucy Sexton, and five brothers and one sister. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and life long friends. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation an hour prior at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
