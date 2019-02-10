|
|
Hermon Cleveland Jones
Memphis, TN
Hermon Cleveland Jones of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 88. Funeral service will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Assembly Memphis, 8650 Walnut Grove. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 at First Assembly Memphis sanctuary. Interment with Military Honors will follow immediately after at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Hermon Jones was born January 17, 1931 in Cherry Valley, Arkansas. He married Bonnie Koontz, June 18, 1951 in Burdette, Arkansas. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie and children: Jeannie (Eddie) Thompson, Rhonda (Ray) Glotzbach, Teresa (John) Simmons, Hermenia (John) Prather, Richard (Debbie) Jones, 13 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Julie Jones and seven siblings. Hermon served in the Korean War from 1951-1953. After the war, Hermon began his 65-year career in insurance and financial planning. He won many awards for his successes including LifeTime Member of the Million Dollar Round Table. Hermon was an active member of First Assembly of God, Memphis. He was a supporter and contributor of First Assembly Church and School and Evangel College. He also served on the board of First Assembly Christian School and Evangel College for many years. Most recently he established the current Jones Guidance Center. Hermon enjoyed playing tennis, weekends at the lake, and was always ready for a competitive game of Rook. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was dearly loved by his wife and was a constant and faithful companion. Memorial donations in memory of Hermon Jones may be made to or First Assembly Christian School.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 10, 2019