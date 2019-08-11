|
|
Hilda "Pat" Elizabeth Dayton Day
Memphis - Hilda "Pat" Elizabeth Dayton Day was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 19, 1924 and died at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN on August 9, 2019. She was the daughter of Lena Salome Elizabeth and Harry Clinton Dayton. After graduating from Tech High School in Memphis and a brief time in New York City, Hilda began working at the Kennedy VA Hospital in Memphis, where she met a young U.S. Navy MP, William Albert Day, who was also from Memphis. She and her Bill married September 5, 1947.
They had three daughters, Sherrie Otte (Bill) of Atoka, Tennessee; Cissy Welch (Kim) of Memphis, Tennessee; and Genie Swan (Dave) of Germantown, Tennessee. She also leaves seven grandchildren: David, Catherine, Nick, Will, Lucy, Luke, and Abigail along with their spouses; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and two brothers, Clinton Warde Dayton and Harry Clifford Dayton.
Hilda was baptized, confirmed and married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Memphis, and was a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Memphis.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Christ the King beginning at 11:00 a.m., with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Her ashes, along with those of her husband, will be placed in the columbarium at Trinity at a later date.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time, and especially the nurses and staff at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville. Memorials can be made to either Christ the King Lutheran School, 5296 Park Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119, where two of her daughters and all of her grandchildren have either worked or attended; or to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 West Poplar Avenue, Collierville, Tennessee 38017. Soli Deo Gloria.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 11, 2019