Horace William Hicks, Jr.
Olive Branch - Horace William Hicks, Jr. Age 76, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away at his home on Monday, July 13, 2020. Interment will be at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on July 27, 2020. Rev. Greg Schill, SCJ, of Queen of Peace Catholic Church will officiate.
Horace Hicks was born on March 17, 1944 in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Horace loved rocking in his rocking chair, spending time with his family, gardening and taking care of his yard. He was a devoted father, grandfather and husband to Joan for over 55 years.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Joan Hicks of Olive Branch, MS; sons, Paul (Jean) Hicks of Olive Branch, MS, Andrew Hicks of Union, KY and grandson, Cody Hicks of Oxford, MS.
Horace Hicks, Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Geneva and Horace William Hicks, Sr.
Donations and memorials in honor of Horace William Hicks, Jr. may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
). Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch (662) 893-3900.