Hortense McKinnon "Tina" DeHart
1924 - 2020
Hortense "Tina" McKinnon DeHart

Germantown - Hortense "Tina" McKinnon DeHart, age 96, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020. Hortense was born February 12, 1924. Tina was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking, and being with family. She was the Vice-president of DeHart Marine Electronics. Tina was a member of Balmoral Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, James Clyde DeHart, her parents Frank D. McKinnon and Olivia Katie McMillon, her two brothers, Frank M. and Vivian McKinnon. Tina is survived by her siblings, JT McKinnon, Jean Jenkins and Nina Bain, Her children, James Aubrey DeHart and Margaret Yvonne DeHart Ashford, her grandchildren, Chris Wolfe (Sonjo), Diana Wolfe Brumfield (Bill), Dawn Wolfe Towles (Scott), Ashley Marie Hoffman, Amanda Talese Works (Brian); 13 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation for Hortense will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Dehart family.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
