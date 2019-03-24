|
|
Howard Allen Cohn
Memphis, TN
After a lengthy illness, Howard Cohn died peacefully on March 15, 2019 with his loving wife Susan "Susie" Schingle Cohn and loving son Matthew Cohn by his side.
Howard was born in Memphis on November 25, 1947 to Emanuel "Tommy" Cohn and Thelma Getsin Cohn (both deceased). He graduated from East High in 1965, from Memphis State University with B.A. in Business Administration in 1969, and earned a Masters from The Ohio State University in Public Administration in 1970.
Howard worked at the Memphis Cap Company, the business started by his grandfather Nathan Getsin and owned by his father. He also worked at A.T. Distributors.
Howard was engaged in the Memphis community. He was a lifelong member of Temple Israel where he served as the Men of Reform Judaism's liaison to the Jewish Chautauqua Society. He was active in Democratic politics, and served as president of College Democrats while attending Memphis State. Howard was a member of the Germantown Democratic Club, a past delegate to the Shelby County Democratic convention, and a volunteer in many local campaigns. His compassionate spirit was also revealed in his numerous contributions of blood and plasma to Lifeblood.
He was a longtime fan of local and professional wrestling, the Memphis Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, St. Louis Cardinals and the Memphis Redbirds. He enjoyed attending plays and musical events in Memphis. Throughout his lifetime, Howard owned and loved many dogs and pets.
Howard is survived by two brothers - Drew Cohn of Memphis and Richard Cohn of San Rafael, CA as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
The family thanks the employees of Quince Nursing and Rehab Center and Germantown Methodist Hospital for the compassionate and professional care they provided to Howard in recent months.
On Friday March 29th a graveside service will start at 2:45p.m. beginning with a short procession at Memorial Park. The memorial service will be held at Temple Israel at 4 p.m. The family requests that any charitable donations in Howard's memory be made to Temple Israel or Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 24, 2019