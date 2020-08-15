1/1
Howard Clayton Cave
1924 - 2020
Howard Clayton Cave

Memphis - Howard Clayton Cave, 96, of Memphis, Tennessee, died on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Mr. Cave was born January 31, 1924 in Sunflower, Mississippi. He was one of nine children born to the late Roscoe & Maggie Sue McLean Cave. He received his degree from Delta State University and was a lifelong career accountant.

He loved to bowl, but his favorite and well missed hobby was golf.

Along with his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty years Virginia Cave; daughter Debbie Cave Leach; siblings Mary Katherine Cave, Jack Cave, Mildred Martin, Donald Cave, Clarice Jarrett and Walter Cave.

He is survived by his grandson Zachary (Amy) Leach; son-in-law Rex Leach; sisters Becky Hollobaugh and Joanne Freeman; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 17 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. A gathering for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service. Any financial offerings in Mr. Cave's name should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences, directions and Facebook Live access may be found through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com








Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
