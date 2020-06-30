Howard Clinton Cobbs, Jr.



On Saturday June 20, 2020, Howard Clinton Cobbs, Jr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully in Memphis, TN at the age of 76.



Howard was born in Richmond, VA on August 7, 1943 to Howard Clinton Cobbs, Sr. and Beulah E. Cobbs. Howard will forever be remembered by his amazing wife Diann and his three children Donovan, Courtney, and Candice Hyder (Daniel), cutest granddaughter Katelyn Hyder, and his brother Bill Cobbs. He will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.



He dedicated his life to teaching, theater, and making the world a better place. He left a lasting impression on his many students and enriched many lives through Gaslight Dinner Theater, various churches, American Red Cross, and Keep Tennessee Beautiful. He loved his life and adored his wife, and all the people in it. Despite his battle with three cancers he never lost hope and always said "Life is good". Even after his third diagnosis with cancer he never lost his optimism and would say with a smile "Life is still good".



Happy trails to you, until we meet again.



The family is not holding a memorial service at this time but a celebration of his life will be scheduled in the future.









