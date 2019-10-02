|
|
Howard Dulin, Jr
- - Howard McCann Dulin, Jr., 89, passed away September 29, 2019 peacefully after a short illness. Howard was born February 21, 1930 in Lexington, Kentucky and born again in Christ in 1950. Howard was the son of the late Howard Dulin, Sr. and Frances Chipley Dulin. He is survived by Freda Warren Dulin, his loving wife of 68 years. He is also survived by his children Suzie Eidson (Jerry), Keith (Turid), Kevin (Cindy) and Nancy Funk (Billy) and grandchildren Wesley and William Funk, Rachael Dulin, Kris Benassi (Tony) and Michael McGunnigle as well as great grand-children, nieces and nephews.
Howard served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a prior deacon at Mclean Baptist Church and Leclair Baptist Church. He was proprietor of the Dulin Shoe Company at the Helen of Memphis for many years. Special thanks to Connie and family for all the wonderful memories at the Sportsman's Paradise in Cocodrie, Louisiana - his favorite fishing spot. Howard also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis on Thursday, October 3 from 5-7 PM. A private committal service will be Friday at the West TN Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd., Memphis, TN 38125. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 2, 2019