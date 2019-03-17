|
Howard Goforth
Olive Branch, MS
Howard Stanley Goforth, 60, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home in Olive Branch, MS. Memorial service to be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5296 Park Ave., Memphis, TN on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 w/ visitation at 10:00 am, service at 11:00 am.
Stan was born to Howard and Norma Goforth 11/3/58 and grew up in Memphis. He was the founder/owner of Air Flow Fibers Co Inc. He is survived by his wife Sharon, three children Brandon, Jeremy & Brittney, three grandchildren, his sister Angie Hilton and niece Carrie.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 17, 2019